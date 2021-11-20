"There will be revenge for that" - Sami Zayn vows revenge on former WWE Champion

WWE superstar Sami Zayn recently discussed his psyche after losing his place in the SmackDown men's team for Survivor Series.

Zayn was in conversation with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph on the After the Bell podcast this week. He spoke about his recent run on SmackDown and how it felt to get into the ring with a legend like Jeff Hardy.

The Canadian star mentioned a tweet he sent out last week after his loss against Hardy. Zayn disclosed that The Charismatic Enigma was his hero when he was 15 years old, and to be working with him in front of a hot crowd made their bout really special. Sami did mention that he would still have his revenge in due course of time.

"Jeff Hardy is a peer at this point and also a competitor. A competitor who knocked me out of the Survivor Series men's team. There will be revenge for that. But if you take a step back out of the storylines and out of the competitive nature of WWE, you realize, 'Man, what I'm doing is really cool.' And it's kind of what I set out to do. And I'm actually doing it. That's a trip I think. And Jeff Hardy was my absolute hero at 15," Sami said.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn If you told me about all this when I was 15, I never would have believed it. If you told me about all this when I was 15, I never would have believed it. https://t.co/x1LhWXEF1b

Sami Zayn credits Jeff Hardy for the connection he has built with fans

Sami was all praise for Hardy. He said the crowd was completely into their match from last week's SmackDown, adding that he always worked to earn those moments in the ring.

Zayn acknowledged that Hardy played a big role in getting the crowd to pop, as the latter has built a strong connection with pro wrestling fans for over 20 years. And this undoubtedly shows whenever The Charismatic Enigma takes to the ring nowadays.

Do you think Sami Zayn and Jeff Hardy will cross paths again on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

