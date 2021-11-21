"The energy is great" - Sami Zayn shares his honest opinion of NXT 2.0

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn feels the recent rebranding will stand NXT 2.0 in good stead.

Sami Zayn appeared on the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves this week. The SmackDown star spoke about the new look of NXT and how the brand has changed since his time in the promotion.

Sami mentioned that he was pleasantly surprised when he saw the visuals of NXT 2.0. He detailed that the product was more colorful with a blend of fresh characters coming in.

"As soon as I turned on the very first episode of NXT 2.0, I was like, 'Man this looks great. This does look better.' It was brighter, the fans are elevated like that. They're on top of you, the energy is great," Sami said.

Sami also said that NXT had changed from what it used to be a few years ago. But the Master Strategist guaranteed that if fans were interested in unpredictability, this new version of NXT was the show for them. Sami continued:

"Is it what you liked about NXT a year ago, or five years ago? No, it's not. But if you’re the type of fan, like I am, that likes unpredictability, that likes to watch character development, that likes to see where things are going to line up, if that’s a part of what interests you about pro wrestling or about WWE, then I think it’s intriguing to watch for sure."

Sami Zayn was a big part of the golden era of NXT

Sami Zayn was possibly one of the biggest indie stars to move into NXT. Having competed in over 29 countries, Sami had a huge reputation to uphold. During his stint with the black and gold brand, Sami Zayn put on some classics against the likes of Cesaro, Neville, Kevin Owens, and Bo Dallas.

Zayn's last match at NXT came at NXT TakeOver: Dallas in April 2016 against the debuting Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn lost the match but earned the respect of Nakamura and the fans in the arena.

