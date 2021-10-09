Sami Zayn takes further shots at Rey Mysterio after beating him in the King of the Ring Tournament on WWE SmackDown

On this week's WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn got a big win over Rey Mysterio and qualified for the next round of the King of the Ring Tournament.

Zayn and Mysterio are regarded amongst the best in-ring workers in WWE right now. As expected, they put on an amazing match, one that the former two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion ended up winning.

Mysterio took to Twitter to bash Zayn and claimed he felt sick to his stomach when his arch-rival walked out with the win. The former WWE Champion also said that Zayn's win got Dominik Mysterio to doubt his old man.

Mysterio took to Twitter to express his anger and grief to the fans in the following tweet:

The tweet caught Sami Zayn's attention, who replied by further boasting his win. The former Intercontinental Champion asked Mysterio not to feel sick and even claimed that it was a great match between the two.

Zayn continued taking shots at Mysterio by mentioning that it's upsetting when kids grow up and don’t see their parents as superheroes; rather they see them as normal, flawed human beings.

The former NXT Champion concluded his tweet by claiming that it was silly of Mysterio to blame him for the things that transpired on this week's SmackDown.

Check out the response from Sami Zayn in the following tweet:

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn ♛Rey Mysterio❔ @reymysterio Banger or not just couldn’t get the job done tonight !! Feel sick to my stomach that @SamiZayn took the W & is getting my son @DomMysterio35 to doubt his old man! twitter.com/WWE/status/144… Banger or not just couldn’t get the job done tonight !! Feel sick to my stomach that @SamiZayn took the W & is getting my son @DomMysterio35 to doubt his old man! twitter.com/WWE/status/144… You’re the man, Rey! Don’t feel sick, great match & a great W for me. It is tragic when kids grow up, stop seeing their parents as superheroes and start to see them for what we all are: frail, flawed human beings. A heartbreaking cycle, but it’s silly to blame me for any of it. twitter.com/reymysterio/st… You’re the man, Rey! Don’t feel sick, great match & a great W for me. It is tragic when kids grow up, stop seeing their parents as superheroes and start to see them for what we all are: frail, flawed human beings. A heartbreaking cycle, but it’s silly to blame me for any of it. twitter.com/reymysterio/st…

Sami Zayn got the win on SmackDown by knocking Rey into his son and, in doing so, is now set to face Finn Balor next week on SmackDown.

Sami Zayn will aim to win the King of the Ring Tournament

Sami Zayn has been feuding with The Mysterio Family for weeks, but it looks like he's focusing on winning the King of The Ring Tournament. Zayn will next face Finn Balor, who defeated Cesaro on this week's SmackDown, as well.

