"I demanded an apology" - Sami Zayn reacts after being insulted by an A-list celebrity

Sami Zayn recently shared his thoughts on being called a 'p**sy' during WWE's UK Live Event in Manchester, England. The Great Liberator was on the receiving end of this harsh insult, which was delivered by none other than A-list celebrity, Mel B.

The former Intercontinental Champion featured in a match for the NXT Championship against Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker. The match did not go Sami Zayn's way, and at one point he found himself knocked down to the floor. He claims to have heard Scary Spice, or Mel B, call him a "p*ssy" under her breath.

Sami Zayn revealed this and the fact that he is still waiting for an apology on the most recent episode of WWE After the Bell:

"What was some of the back and forth? I'm trying to remember it, but it was sort of like, 'Get up,' or you know, 'Get up! You're a coward, or you're this or that.' I'm saying, 'Hey, man, I'm hurt. Give me a second. You don't know what it's like. I'm in pain right now.' Then that's when that one line was uttered by Scary Spice, under her breath, mind you. Because she was in the front row, it was almost like she knelt down and whispered in my ear, like, 'I know and you know what you're being right now.' Yeah, I demanded an apology on social media. I still haven't received one," said Sami Zayn.

One can only imagine just how shocked Sami Zayn must have been on receiving the insult from the scariest member of the Spice Girls.

Sami Zayn wanted a "heartfelt apology" from Scary Spice

I'll move on & even ignore how your insults towards me adhere to a warped social framing of masculinity *IF* you apologize to me here on Twitter right now.

Make it heartfelt so we can all put this ugly episode behind us. xoxo :)



Understandably unhappy with Mel B's comments during the UK tour, Sami Zayn took to Twitter to demand an apology from her. Zayn stated that he would cut Scary Spice a break if she delivered a heartfelt response.

"Since the Spice Girls ruled, I’ll cut you a break. I’ll move on & even ignore how your insults towards me adhere to a warped social framing of masculinity *IF* you apologize to me here on Twitter right now. Make it heartfelt so we can all put this ugly episode behind us. xoxo :)" tweeted Sami Zayn

It has been almost a week now, and Sami Zayn is still awaiting his apology. Hopefully, Mel B responds sometime soon.

