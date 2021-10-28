Sami Zayn advertised to challenge for major WWE Championship

Sami Zayn is preparing himself for a huge title match, as WWE set out for their next UK tour. The former Intercontinental Champion is being advertised for a Triple Threat match for the NXT Championship.

Zayn will challenge current NXT Champion, Tommaso Ciampa as he looks to become a two-time champion. However, The Great Liberator will also have to contend with Bron Breakker.

It will certainly be a match to look out for as the WWE main roster touches down in Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham and Manchester for the UK tour.

"You really don’t want to miss out on #WWELive in Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham and Manchester, where the NXT Championship is on the line! 🏆 Specifically, a Triple Threat Match between @nxtciampa, @bronbreakkerwwe and @samizayn."

It certainly will be a heck of a tour. Perhaps Sami Zayn will be able to join that exclusive club of two-time WWE NXT Champions. Only time will tell if he can outclass Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker.

Sami Zayn's WWE future is in question

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn A cryptic tweet about my future. A cryptic tweet about my future.

Sami Zayn may be in line for a big title challenge in WWE, but his future with the company is still very much in question. The Great Liberator's contract is scheduled to expire this fall.

As such, fans have been speculating about Zayn's future. The man himself sent out a cryptic tweet regarding his future. A literal 'cryptic tweet'.

Additionally, Zayn's close friend and arch-rival Kevin Owens is also nearing the end of his contract. This is something that has got fans' creative juices flowing, with many speculating that the two will leave the company together.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Sami Zayn is well aware of the questions surrounding his WWE future, but is clearly not paying much heed to all the rumors and speculation surrounding where he may land up.

Musical megastar Cher reached out to a former WWE Superstar. Any guesses why? Find out here.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Sami Zayn become a two-time NXT Champion? Yes No 4 votes so far