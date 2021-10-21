"Those are my top three picks" - Sasha Banks reveals which celebrity she wants to face at WrestleMania 38

Sasha Banks already has her sights set on WrestleMania 38 and sees herself facing rapper Nicki Minaj at AT&T Stadium.

The Blueprint has a tough task ahead of her at WWE Crown Jewel, where she will attempt to win back the SmackDown Women's Championship in a triple threat match against Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. However, that hasn't stopped her from looking ahead towards WrestleMania.

Sasha Banks recently sat down with Bleacher Report and spoke about possible matchups for herself at WrestleMania 38, mentioning the likes of Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and most notably, rapper Nicki Minaj.

"I see myself main-eventing WrestleMania either against Nicki Minaj, Charlotte Flair or Bayley. Those are my top three picks. If I predicted that one last year, I feel like any of those are a WrestleMania-caliber match," said Sasha Banks.

A clash between The Boss and Nicki Minaj would certainly be an interesting scenario.

Sasha Banks breaks character to praise current WWE Superstar

Despite being one of the top heels on WWE's roster, Sasha Banks had no qualms about breaking character to heap praise on one of her fellow WWE Superstars.

In fact, The Boss would praise Bianca Belair in an interview with the New York Post, claiming that the latter is "on her way to being one of the greatest of all time."

"Bianca Belair just came on the scene just full force. She is legit the strongest, the fastest and she’s on her way to being one of the greatest of all time. She has a lot to learn and she is definitely making a name for herself. I’m super proud of her and I love watching her grow into the performer that she is today," Banks stated.

Also Read

Do you agree with the praise Sasha Banks had for Bianca Belair? Is The EST of WWE on her way to becoming one of the greatest, if not the greatest of all time? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Vince Russo thinks that Eva Marie's stock went down after returning to WWE. Click here for more.

Edited by Kartik Arry