Jeff Hardy's match against released WWE star was cut from 10 minutes to 90 seconds

Ex-WWE star Scarlett Bordeaux revealed that her fiance Karrion Kross' match against Jeff Hardy was cut significantly by WWE.

Hardy and Kross had their first bout on RAW back in July, the latter's first televised match on the main roster. To the surprise of many fans, it ended quickly as Hardy reversed a move and used the ropes to pin Kross to get a quick win.

The two had three matches on the red brand in total, with Kross winning two.

While speaking on K & S WrestleFest, Scarlett divulged the original plans for the match between Kross and Hardy.

"Originally, I can say this, the match was supposed to be ten minutes. The first match with him [Killer Kross] and Jeff [Hardy] and then they get out there and it’s, ‘You have 90 seconds.’ Time got cut. That happens all the time out there," said Scarlett Bordeaux. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Both Hardy and Kross were released this year, with the former let go after being sent home from a live event. The former NXT Champion was released as a part of budget cuts.

Karrion Kross' feud with Jeff Hardy in WWE was a career highlight

Following Hardy's WWE release, Kross praised Hardy on social media and said he enjoyed working with the WWE legend.

Reports in July had revealed that Kross' shock, quick loss against Hardy was done by WWE Chairman to send a message to the NXT roster.

Fans did not enjoy the way the ex-NXT Champion was booked on the main roster, as he lost several matches after being a built as a dominant force on WWE's third brand. Many fans were also not in favor of the ring gear that he used on the main roster, while the absence of Scarlett also rankled the WWE Universe.

