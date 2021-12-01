Scarlett Bordeaux reacts to getting new action figure after WWE release

Scarlett Bordeaux has reacted to getting an official WWE action figure, mere days after being let go by the company.

Scarlett signed a deal with WWE in late 2019. She became quite popular among the WWE Universe as Karrion Kross' valet on NXT. Unfortunately, the two stars are no longer with Vince McMahon's promotion and were released on November 4, 2021.

Scarlett Bordeaux recently noticed a tweet shared by Ringside Collectibles, promoting her new action figure that's now up for pre-order. The official WWE Mattel action figure is inspired by her NXT look. Here's what Scarlett had to say about her action figure:

"Hey, 3 action figures in less than 2 years with no matches isn’t too shabby…," wrote Scarlett Bordeaux.

The on-screen pairing of Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross had tons of potential

Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross did exceptionally well during their NXT run. Scarlett got over among fans with her role as Kross' valet. The latter was a big name on NXT and won the brand's top title belt on two separate occasions.

Their momentum came to an abrupt halt when Karrion Kross was moved up to the main roster. To everyone's surprise, Scarlett was nowhere to be seen and Kross came up as a singles act. He lost to WWE veteran Jeff Hardy in his RAW debut, thus suffering his very first pinfall loss in the company. What angered fans was him losing to Hardy in less than two minutes.

Kross was later given a new look, consisting of a gladiator helmet. The idea flopped horribly, as many had expected. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was critical of the gimmick:

“You look at the world of entertainment. Sometimes it’s art imitating life, sometimes it’s life imitating art. When was the last time you saw a gladiator show? I’ll wait. Plenty of zombie shows on TV. Plenty of sports shows. Mortal Kombat-type characters, superhero-esque things. There are no Spartacus-type shows on TV to associate a Karrion Kross to,” Mark Henry stated.

Scarlett Bordeaux @Lady_Scarlett13 🪦 KROSS @realKILLERkross There’s nothing more to love in this business than the audience.

Performing & competing in certain companies is a wonderful privilege-



But there is no greater privilege than the audience in attendance.



For anyone who’s lost or chasing in our industry- never lose sight of this. There’s nothing more to love in this business than the audience.Performing & competing in certain companies is a wonderful privilege-But there is no greater privilege than the audience in attendance.For anyone who’s lost or chasing in our industry- never lose sight of this. ❤️ twitter.com/realKILLERkros… ❤️ twitter.com/realKILLERkros…

As for Scarlett Bordeaux, she wrestled her only WWE match on June 25, 2021. The singles outing saw Shotzi Blackheart defeat her in a dark match. Now that Scarlett is no longer with WWE, it would be interesting to see if fans are willing to spend money on her brand new action figure.

