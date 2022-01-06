"I don’t even know if Vince McMahon knew I worked there" - Veteran star gets honest about WWE departure

Former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty was unsure whether Vince McMahon even knew he worked for the company during his latest stint. After spending five years as a Performance Center coach, he recently left the company.

While the former tag team champion was grateful for his opportunities in WWE, Scotty 2 Hotty wished to have had more chances to showcase his character on TV.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Scotty 2 Hotty opened up about his departure from the promotion. He feels Vince McMahon and his team didn't utilize him enough over the past five years, as he explained below:

"It wasn't like every day was this horrible thing... From the first time I stepped into a WWF ring in 1991 to now, that's 30 years, and I did some awesome things. You and I wouldn't even be talking if I hadn't gone there. They gave me a platform to make a name and to do what I am going to do now, and I am thankful for that. I just don't know if the thought was reciprocated; I don't even know if Vince McMahon knew I worked there. I was on the contract for five years, and they never did anything with me as far as the Scotty 2 Hotty character," explained Scotty 2 Hotty.

Scotty 2 Hotty has already made an in-ring return after his WWE release

It should be noted that the 49-year-old star requested WWE for his release and was granted the same at the end of November.

Despite being an employee behind the scenes, Scotty 2 Hotty never officially announced his retirement and confirmed an in-ring return following his release.

Scotty 2 Hotty has hit the ground running since leaving WWE. He has secured multiple bookings on the independent circuit and seems to be enjoying being an active in-ring competitor again.

