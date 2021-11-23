Seth Rollins attacked by a fan on Monday Night RAW

Seth Rollins' night took a weird turn when a fan decided to jump the rails and tackle The Messiah on this week's RAW

Following Seth Rollins' incredible performance in the WWE Survivor Series, leading team RAW to a victory over SmackDown, he was slated to face fellow Finn Balor in singles competition. However, the match didn't happen as Rollins committed a vicious assault on the former WWE Universal Champion.

As Seth Rollins headed up the ramp, celebrating his beating down on Balor, he was attacked by a fan who was present inside the Barclays Center. The fan jumped the barracade and surprised Rollins and the referee following him up the ramp.

The RAW announcer's team didn't know what to do either, and they ignored the incident and just continued to discuss the Rollins/Balor segment that just took place. The Messiah fought off the overzealous fan with the help of WWE officials and local security teams.

The fan in question was escorted out of the building. One could assume that assault charges will be pressed, and he could be banned from attending WWE events in the future.

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT Entire Barclays Center chanted “asshole” at the dude who tried to jump Seth Rollins as he was escorted from the arena. #WWERaw Entire Barclays Center chanted “asshole” at the dude who tried to jump Seth Rollins as he was escorted from the arena. #WWERaw https://t.co/FwEgfqQhEb

Seth Rollins was the sole survivor for RAW's men's team at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday and was getting cheered by the fans in attendance at the Barclay's Center. Unfortunately, The Visionary's celebration tonight on Monday Night RAW has been overshadowed by this unfortunate incident.

This is not the first time a member of the WWE Universe has confronted Seth Rollins

This is not the first time Seth Rollins has had to deal with such a situation. The Messiah was confronted by a fan on an episode of RAW in Corpus Christi, Texas. The fan was wearing a helmet and rushed to the ring while Rollins was cutting a promo.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The former WWE Universal Champion was able to shove the fan away just before security apprehended him. It was later reported that the crazed WWE fan even bit a member of security, and he was eventually arrested by law enforcement.

A current WWE star says that he would p**p his pants if he wrestles Cesaro at WrestleMania here

Edited by Alan John