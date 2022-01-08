What happened with Seth Rollins after WWE SmackDown went off-air?

Seth Rollins attacked The Usos after tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown went off the air.

The finish to tonight's SmackDown was certainly an explosive one. The WWE Universe witnessed a rare confrontation between former Shield members Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

'The Visionary' entered The Tribal Chief's room and began laughing uncontrollably. Reigns realized that Rollins was the challenger for the Universal title at Royal Rumble, as SmackDown came to an end.

After the show went off the air, Seth Rollins came out to a big pop from the live audience. He entered the ring and was on the receiving end of a dastardly attack by The Usos.

However, Rollins recovered quickly, and put the twins down with ease. Check out the clip below:

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will collide again after three years

The last time Seth Rollins faced Roman Reigns in a singles competition was back in 2019. The duo faced off on the October 11, 2019, episode of SmackDown, with Rollins winning via DQ.

Reigns and Rollins know each other quite well, courtesy of their past association as Shield members. The stable dominated the WWE roster during its early run in 2013.

In 2014, Rollins turned on Reigns and Jon Moxley, thus ending the alliance. All three members went on to win world titles. Rollins and Reigns have since become two of the biggest stars in the company.

Last year, Roman Reigns opened up about a possible future match with Seth Rollins:

"It could be a really interesting situation, give us an audience, give us a ring and we'll make something special happen. So put this scenario in a location like Wrestlemania or Summerslam, a big PPV, no questions asked. I mean this alchemy, this striving for greatness, the ambition for the best of both, has always been there. This is what has always made everything special. So it's easy, like an insurance policy. When in doubt, throw him and me together," said Reigns. [H/T Wrestling World]

Seth Rollins is determined to become SmackDown's top champion with a win over Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Do you think Rollins has it in him to dethrone Reigns? Let us know in the comments below.

