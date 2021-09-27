"Don't give me that s***" – Details on top WWE Superstar's heated confrontation with Vince McMahon

Seth Rollins recently disclosed details about a heated confrontation he had with Vince McMahon in 2017 about the direction of his WWE character.

The former Shield member turned babyface in 2016 and went on to defeat Triple H at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. Following WrestleMania, Rollins struggled to connect with fans in the way that Vince McMahon wanted.

Speaking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, Rollins said McMahon invited him into his office in the summer of 2017. The WWE Chairman questioned Rollins’ "fire" at the time, which prompted an angry response from the former WWE Champion.

“I’m like, ‘Look, man, you just give me the ball and I’ll take it to the house but you’ve gotta give me the opportunity. You put me in a bulls*** situation where I’m kinda filling in in these spots and I’m not getting the focus that I deserve. Give me the opportunity and you’ll see the guy that you wanna see. It’s not me, trust me, I put forth every night. I make every damn town, I bust my a** for you, don’t give me that s***.’ And he respects that, man, he respects when you do that, when you stand up for yourself,” Seth Rollins said.

Rollins added that his babyface run finally got back on track when The Shield began to reform at SummerSlam 2017. Before The Shield's reunion, Rollins feuded with Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe after his win over Triple H.

Vince McMahon asked Seth Rollins what happened to him

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin knows more than most what it's like to have a dispute with Vince McMahon.

Seth Rollins explained to Austin that he had no choice but to "fire back" after McMahon raised doubts about his desire.

“He [said], ‘What happened to Seth Rollins? What happened to Seth freakin’ Rollins? Where’s that guy? I need that fire, I need that…’ I know what he’s trying to do, right? I know what he’s trying to do. I’m not gonna sit there and, I have all the respect in the world for my boss, for Vince as a person, we have a good relationship, but you’re not gonna talk to me like that without me firing back. And so I fired back at him and we got into a heated discussion, an argument,” Rollins said.

Rollins also said in the interview that he was “ready to strangle” Vince McMahon after his Hell in a Cell 2019 match against The Fiend.

