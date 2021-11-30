Seth Rollins lashes out at WWE Hall of Famer after RAW

In the aftermath of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins sent a message to Mick Foley.

Taking to Twitter, Foley commented on Seth Rollins' attire from RAW. While the WWE Hall of Famer doesn't usually comment on fashion, he can't help but question the superstar's outfit.

In response, Seth Rollins took shots at the Hall of Famer and mocked him by suggesting that Foley should be the last person to give fashion and style advice.

Here's what Seth Rollins wrote after Mick Foley tweeted at him following RAW:

Rollins interfered in the main event between Big E and Kevin Owens on this week's RAW. His presence at ringside ensured there was no clean finish to the contest. The interference caused Owens to win via disqualification and get included in the title match at WWE Day 1.

Seth Rollins' outfit from WWE RAW can be seen below:

Seth Rollins will challenge for the WWE Championship on January 1st, 2022

A few weeks ago, Seth Rollins earned a shot at the WWE Championship by winning a fatal four-way Ladder Match. But the company had one final twist in store for everyone.

While it was pretty much confirmed that it would be Seth Rollins and Big E fighting over the WWE Championship, WWE added Kevin Owens to the title match.

The former WWE Universal Champion has been in the middle of a feud with Big E and Rollins, and it finally paid off. Starting January 1st, 2022, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins have a tremendous opportunity to win the WWE Title at WWE Day 1.

However, fans expect Big E to give a resilient performance after losing to Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2021. But things can always change at the last moment.

