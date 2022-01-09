Seth Rollins sends a message to Roman Reigns after SmackDown confrontation

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown ended with a massive shocker as Seth Rollins confronted Roman Reigns, hinting himself as his next challenger. Rollins has now sent a message to his former Shield brother.

On SmackDown, Adam Pearce was given the duty by the higher authorities to decide Roman Reigns' next challenger. When Pearce confronted The Tribal Chief, he claimed that he has defeated everyone on the roster and Pearce can choose whoever he wants to.

During the closing moments of SmackDown, Roman Reigns was sitting in his office backstage. He got a knock on his door and Seth Rollins made his way into his office. SmackDown ended with the two former Shield brothers face-to-face, with Rollins laughing and Reigns confused.

Seth Rollins has now sent a message to Roman Reigns following their confrontation on SmackDown. Taking to Twitter, Rollins reacted to this segment and complimented the Universal Champion's office while calling him "bro".

"Sweet office bro," wrote Seth Rollins in his tweet.

Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns looks set to happen at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Moments after this segment, WWE on FOX's Twitter account officially announced Seth Rollins challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2022. However, they quickly took it down and covered it up claiming that they jumped the gun, and it's not been officially announced yet.

We are definitely heading towards a feud between these two megastars and WWE should officially announce it soon.

An interesting thing to note here is that Seth Rollins could be turning face. After this week's SmackDown, Seth Rollins came out to the ring. He was then attacked by SmackDown Tag Team Champions and Roman Reigns' cousins, The Usos. However, Rollins managed to overcome the beatdown and delivered a stomp to both Jimmy and Jey.

The fans in attendance were completely in support of Seth Rollins, chanting his famous catchphrase "burn it down". Rollins also acknowledged the same, hinting towards a babyface turn.

Also Read Article Continues below

Comment down and let us know your thoughts on this upcoming feud between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Is there a place for Enzo Amore in today's wrestling? A former WWE star believes that he has it.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited to see Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins? Yes No 19 votes so far