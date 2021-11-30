"I hope Brock Lesnar destroys you Friday" - Seth Rollins sends angry tweet to five-time world champion

Seth Rollins would love to see Brock Lesnar maul Adam Pearce again, if his latest tweet is any indication.

On tonight's edition of RAW, Kevin Owens won a non-title match against Big E following interference by The Visionary. As per the stipulation, Owens was added to the WWE title match at Day 1, which was originally scheduled to be Rollins vs. E.

Seth Rollins was furious beyond belief and took to Twitter to express his anger. He posted a reply to Adam Pearce's tweet and stated that he hopes Brock Lesnar destroys him on SmackDown.

"YOU LYING SCUMBAG I HOPE BROCK LESNAR DESTROYS YOU FRIDAY!" Rollins wrote.

Seth Rollins wasn't expecting Kevin Owens to be added to the WWE title match

Earlier in the night, KO told Rollins that Pearce had made a promise to add him to the Day 1 WWE title match if he managed to beat Big E in a non-title bout. Seth Rollins later approached Adam Pearce, who made it clear that Kevin Owens was telling a lie.

When Sonya Deville asked Pearce what was going on, he told her about Owens' lie. She was thrilled with the idea and somehow convinced him to make it official. When Rollins had another chat with Pearce, the latter stated that he agreed with Deville on KO's lie being a good idea. A furious Seth Rollins walked off after calling Pearce a liar.

With a big win over Big E, Kevin Owens has now been added to the WWE title match at Day 1. Owens, Rollins, and the New Day member will square off in a triple threat match for the latter's title.

As for Brock Lesnar, he has been away from WWE TV for a while now. Lesnar destroyed everyone in his path following his Universal title loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. When Adam Pearce suspended The Beast Incarnate for his actions, he executed two thunderous F5s on him.

Brock Lesnar's suspension has finally been lifted and he is all set to return to SmackDown this week. He certainly won't be in a good mood and anyone who crosses his path will be in major trouble. After what happened last time, it looks highly unlikely that Pearce will come in Lesnar's way this time around.

