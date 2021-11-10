×
"Don’t cross that line"- Seth Rollins warns fan for making a major accusation against him

Seth Rollins bashed a fan on Twitter for making quite a serious accusation against him.
Abhilash Mendhe
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Nov 10, 2021 09:47 AM IST
News

Seth Rollins was beyond furious after a fan recently tweeted out that the WWE Superstar looks down upon independent wrestling.

Rollins is one of the biggest superstars in WWE today. He has done it all in the business and is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer. Rollins paid his dues before making it big in WWE and was once a popular star in the independent scene.

A fan recently responded to a tweet highlighting a 13-year-old bout featuring Seth Rollins, Bryan Danielson, and Kenny Omega. He started off by saying that it might be an unpopular opinion, but he felt that Rollins doesn't respect independent wrestling and looks down on it.

"Might be an unpopular opinion but I feel like Seth looks down upon indy wrestling these days although that's where he's come from and what gave him his first shot," wrote the fan.

The former Universal Champion noticed the tweet and lashed out at the fan with a detailed tweet. Seth Rollins mentioned how he runs a wrestling school and trains young independent wrestlers.

"I train up and coming independent wrestlers at my school…that I’ve owned and operated for nearly a decade. Not only do I NOT look down on the indies, but I actively support them with my time and effort. I’ll stand for a lot of malarkey on this app, but don’t cross that line," replied Rollins.
I train up and coming independent wrestlers at my school…that I’ve owned and operated for nearly a decade. Not only do I NOT look down on the indies, but I actively support them with my time and effort. I’ll stand for a lot of malarkey on this app, but don’t cross that line. twitter.com/briankmoore44/…

Seth Rollins has been running his school since 2014

Seth Rollins opened his wrestling school, "Black & The Brave Wrestling Academy," way back in 2014, along with his former tag team partner Marek Brave. Rollins has a special place in his heart for his training academy and has spoken about it on various occasions. You can learn more about his school HERE.

Seth Rollins is one of the owners of the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy. sportskeeda.com/amp/wwe/news-b… #WWE #RAW #SmackDown

Seth Rollins worked incredibly hard for years on end in the independent scene before getting his big break. He finally made it to the big leagues when he signed a deal with WWE in 2010.

Rollins made his main roster debut in late 2012 as part of The Shield. He turned on The Shield in 2014 and kicked off a successful career as a significant on-screen heel. He is currently a mainstay on WWE RAW and, at 35-years-old, still has a lot left in the tank.

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins' response to the fan? Do you agree with the fan's sentiments regarding Rollins?

Edited by Alan John
