"Super easy to work with" - Goldberg's former opponent praises the WWE Hall of Famer

Shane Douglas believes Bill Goldberg is a “great guy” who was “super easy to work with” during their time together in WCW.

Goldberg is a divides polarizing figure, both among his fans and former opponents. While some people appreciate the WWE Hall of Famer’s intense approach, he has also received criticism for being reckless in the ring.

Douglas, who competed against Goldberg twice in WCW in 2000, told The Hannibal TV that he had no issues during his matches against the 54-year-old.

“Bill’s a great guy," said Douglas. "I’m happy to see that, first of all, he’s still in phenomenal shape. He was super easy to work with for me in WCW, albeit I think the company didn’t do it properly. There was no reason to just feed me up after building that heat to take it right off of us. I think they could have really built that to something special."

Goldberg defeated Douglas, then known as The Franchise, on the September 4, 2000 episode of WCW Nitro. He also recorded a win over the former ECW star on the December 4, 2000 taping of WCW Thunder.

Shane Douglas on WWE booking Goldberg to his strengths

While the majority of high-profile WWE matches last at least 10 minutes, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg’s matches occasionally end within five minutes.

Shane Douglas thinks WWE is right to showcase both Superstars’ strengths and hide their weaknesses in shorter matches.

“Look, Bill’s not a 60-minute guy, he’s never gonna be," Douglas continued. "Same with Lesnar and some of the others. They’re attractions. Showcase them with their strengths, as opposed to putting them like a turtle on their back in something they shouldn’t be doing."

Goldberg is set to return to the ring on October 21 in a No Holds Barred match against Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel.

