"It sort of came a bit quick" - Shawn Michaels shares his initial thoughts on NXT 2.0

Shawn Michaels has shared his initial thoughts when he learned that the black and gold brand was being rebranded to WWE NXT 2.0. He believes that the change came quickly and unexpectedly.

After almost a decade of being known as the 'black-and-gold brand,' WWE decided to revamp NXT into 2.0. From September 14, the brand started featuring a new logo, set, and several new superstars.

Amid all this, Michaels has a backstage role in NXT, and he's been overseeing the product in Triple H's absence. During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, he shared his initial thoughts about the changes.

Shawn Michaels stated that he didn't know he'd be running NXT 2.0 on his own, which was a pretty big adjustment.

“Well look, I think the biggest thing was that I didn’t know I was going to be the one having to do everything. I was hopefully going to assist Hunter and obviously put into place what it was that he wanted us to put into place. It sort of came a bit quick, obviously, and unexpected, but it’s no different really for the last 35 years I’ve been with the WWE," Shawn Michaels said.

While he was acquainted with quick decisions, keeping up with the changes was hard as Michaels didn't have much information.

"When we make a decision, when they make a decision, it’s done, it’s quick... I think that was probably the biggest adjustment. I think we had three weeks and we didn’t have a whole lot of information. By the time we got the information, it was coming down to the last week and we applied everything that we could. It’s fun. It’s a nervous excitement. You really don’t know what to expect," Shawn Michaels said. (H/T WrestlingNews)

Shawn Michaels opens up about the most challenging part of WWE NXT's transition to 2.0

As we mentioned earlier, NXT 2.0 has become very different. Young stars are the main focus of the show, and some of them, such as Bron Breakker, are already showing great potential.

When asked what the most challenging part of NXT's transition was, Shawn Michaels stated:

"To be perfectly honest, for me, that was the hardest part wanting to at least let your fan base know we’re going to do everything we can to make this your NXT again, it’s just we’re having to do it all over and different."

Also Read Article Continues below

It's fascinating to see how far the show has come. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what 2022 has in store for NXT 2.0. What are your expectations from the brand? Let us know in the comments below.

How did Alexa Bliss get her last name? Find out right here.

Edited by Angana Roy