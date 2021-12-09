"People out there thinking it’s all Vince McMahon" - Shawn Michaels discusses his role in NXT 2.0

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has clarified that the company's third brand, NXT 2.0, is still run by himself and Triple H's team.

The show has undergone significant changes over the past couple of weeks, from its visual presentation to its focus on young talent. It was rumored that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard would be producing the revamped version of NXT.

Speaking to Scott Fisherman of TV Insider, Shawn Michaels addressed the rumors by stating that McMahon and Pritchard simply gave them the direction of what they wanted going into the future.

“I started out doing two hours a day, three days a week. Now I’m doing it about 23 hours a day, seven days a week,” Michaels said reflecting on recent years. “People out there thinking it’s all Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard type of production. They just are the ones who gave us the direction of what it is they wanted from NXT going into the future. It is still all the team Hunter [Triple H] put in place doing it here."

Shawn Michaels shares his thoughts on NXT TakeOver: WarGames

NXT TakeOver: WarGames was a memorable event that featured entertaining bouts and star-making performances from talent such as Cora Jade and Bron Breakker. It was also an emotional night as many fans believed they were witnessing Johnny Gargano's final match in WWE.

'The Heartbreak Kid' Shawn Michaels was very impressed with the show, and he put over the wrestlers who competed at the event.

“I’m just excited about this new launch of NXT,” said Michaels. “I will say I think they get held to an unfair standard. Nobody likes change. I know that was very tough. I thought [WarGames] was a fantastic show. I’m so thankful for our veterans who go out there and deliver consistently like they always do. We have such faithful veterans that are out there and having to bring up an entirely new generation. We put a lot of our young guys in a really tough spot, we threw them in the deep end like we’ve been doing the last 10 weeks. They went out there and looked like they belonged.”

WWE NXT 2.0 has done a great job presenting young talent such as Bron Breakker as the future of the company. It'll be exciting to see how far -- and fast -- the next generation of stars progress on NXT 2.0.

