"He’s not playing a part" - WWE Hall of Famer shares his honest thoughts on Bron Breakker

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels believes NXT Superstar Bron Breakker is a legitimate star and isn't playing a part on TV.

Bron Breakker is one of the biggest breakout stars on NXT 2.0, and he's in the midst of a big push on the brand. He is the son of former WWE Superstar Rick Steiner and nephew of former WCW Champion Scott Steiner.

During a recent appearance on Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo, Shawn Michaels shared his thoughts on Bron Breakker. For those who don't know, the Hall of Famer serves as a producer of NXT 2.0.

Michaels stated that the up-and-coming star is a wonderful combination of his father and uncle but is still being himself. He also termed Breakker's energy 'infectious.'

“I think it be a safe argument to say that everything that we could see about him that works is a direct result of that lineage (The Steiner Brothers) because he’s a wonderful combination of his dad and his uncle, but there’s a purity there. He’s still an innocent, excited, enthusiastic, young man and that energy is infectious. There is believability. He’s not playing a part. He’s being who he is,” said Michaels. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @WWEGareth For one year of experience, Bron Breakker is by far one of the best wrestlers in the entire business.



We're all witnessing the next major star. For one year of experience, Bron Breakker is by far one of the best wrestlers in the entire business.We're all witnessing the next major star. https://t.co/Qg1S0Nyw2p

Shawn Michaels has high hopes for WWE NXT in 2022

Since the brand was revamped to NXT 2.0 several months ago, young stars like Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and Tony D'Angelo have been the main focus.

When asked what the hopes are for NXT next year, Shawn Michaels stated:

“I think we’re already getting there. The fan base are now connecting. Now they’re not brand new. You enjoy Tony. You enjoy Bron. You understand Toxic Attraction. You’re still trying to figure out what’s going on with Gacy. You’re starting to become invested. That’s our job. We have to balance development while also doing a live television show where from a business standpoint, you have to draw ratings and things of that nature. But the first thing we have to do is keep you at home, the viewer, to care about these men and women, and we’re finally getting 10 weeks, 12 weeks into where that’s starting to happen, and it is very tough when you’re starting from zero," said Michaels.

Bron Breakker, Tony D'Angelo, and many other stars on WWE NXT 2.0 have the potential to become big stars. Under the tutelage of people like Triple H and Shawn Michaels (among many), we could soon see them on the main roster.

