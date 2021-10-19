Shayna Baszler responds to her loss to Doudrop on Monday Night RAW

Shayna Baszler was considered for weeks to be a heavy favorite to win the Queen's Crown Tournament, but tonight her march to Crown Jewel came to a crushing end. Tonight on Monday Night RAW, Baszler lost to Doudrop in the semi-finals of the tournament. Meaning the finals will now see Zelina Vega take on Doudrop in Saudi Arabia.

Shortly after her disappointing loss on RAW, Shayna Baszler took to Twitter to express her thoughts on her loss and her current state of mind.

"I’ve been to Saudi more than once and don’t NEED a tournament to tell me what I am". - Shayna Baszler, Twitter

Rumors online were suggesting that apart of WWE's decision to not book Shayna Baszler in the finals of the tournament was due to Baszler's sexuality. Stating that the Saudi Arabian government would not allow her to compete at Crown Jewel. However, there does not seem to be any credible evidence supporting that claim.

While Shayna Baszler maintains her confidence, this loss to Doudrop has fans concerned. Many WWE fans also took to Twitter, expressing their concerns that Shayna Baszler's fairly new push might be over.

Fan's also noted that Shayna Baszler and Doudrop's match was extremely short, following the trend of every single match in the Queen's Crown tournament. None of the 6 matches in the tournament so far have gone past 3 minutes long.

Overall, WWE fans have been highly disappointed with WWE's booking of The Queen's Crown tournament. Shayna Baszler's loss on Monday Night RAW did not make fans feel any better.

What's next for Shayna Baszler?

Later this week, Shayna Baszler will officially make her move to Friday Night SmackDown; after being drafted to the blue brand during the WWE Draft. While she was still technically a member of the RAW Roster, Baszler made an appearance on the "Supersized" edition of SmackDown this past friday.

Baszler arrived on SmackDown just before the scheduled match between WWE Official Sonya Deville and Naomi; Deville would quickly announce that Baszler would be joining the match as her partner. She helped her dismantle Naomi, a feud that will clearly continue after WWE Crown Jewel.

While Baszler could continue to side with Deville, and be her permanent "muscle," As one of the baddest ladies in WWE? She could also slide into the SmackDown Women's Championship scene.

With SmackDown losing both Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch in the WWE Draft, Shayna Baszler will be a valuable asset on Friday nights.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

