Shayna Baszler discloses an interesting stat about herself at Survivor Series (Exclusive)

Shayna Baszler has revealed an interesting stat about herself heading into Survivor Series.

Sid Pullar III of Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with Shayna Baszler for an exclusive interview. The WWE Superstar spoke about her run on SmackDown and why she was looking forward to Survivor Series.

The Queen of Spades mentioned that she was undefeated at Survivor Series and that's why she was looking forward to yet another victorious outing at the pay-per-view this year. Baszler also stated that Survivor Series offered her more options to brutalize her opponents.

Here's what Shayna had to say about Survivor Series:

"I'm undefeated at Survivor Series, you know. My team always wins. So I always look forward to Survivor Series. Obviously, every pay-per-view is something that we all look forward to. But in particular, why am I not going to look forward to breaking some limbs off of some people? I've got a lot more choices at Survivor Series pay-per-views," Shayna said.

You can watch the full video here:

Shayna Baszler will be in the Women's 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination match

In the 2019 edition of the pay-per-view, Shayna Baszler won a triple threat match against Becky Lynch and Bayley. The following year, Baszler was part of Team RAW that defeated Team SmackDown in the 5-on-5 Women's elimination match.

This year, the Queen of Spades will be representing the blue brand alongside Natalya, Shotzi, Toni Storm and Sasha Banks. They will be up against a formidable Team RAW boasting of Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Queen Zelina.

Both teams will have their tasks cut out for them due to internal strife and conflicts among the team members. Liv Morgan has had issues with Carmella and Queen Zelina of late, while Sasha Banks and Shotzi are yet to be on the same page on the SmackDown side of things.

Survivor Series will emanate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this Sunday, November 21.

