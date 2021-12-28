"Let's fight" - 10-time Champion challenges Kevin Owens to a match after WWE RAW

Shelton Benjamin laid out a challenge to Kevin Owens after this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

On this week's show, Kevin Owens was interrupted by MVP, who reminded the former WWE Universal Champion of Bobby Lashley. He read a text from Lashley and stated that The Almighty would be in the WWE Title match at Day 1.

Shortly after, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin joined MVP on the ramp, and The Hurt Business taunted KO.

Following the interruption, Kevin Owens faced Cedric in a singles match. He ended up winning the bout after hitting a powerbomb and a Stunner.

After the match, Benjamin went after him only to get hit by a Stunner. Hence, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion took to social media to send a message to The Prizefighter.

"@FightOwensFight I see you’re a bit of a sneaky guy. If you survive @fightbobby and that’s a big If, let’s fight," Benjamin tweeted.

Check out Benjamin's tweet for Kevin Owens below:

Kevin Owens will challenge for the WWE Championship at WWE Day 1

At the Day 1 pay-per-view, Kevin Owens will challenge for the WWE Championship in a fatal four-way match. The bout also features Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, and the reigning champion, Big E.

During the lead-up to Day 1, Kevin Owens cemented his heel turn. He also re-signed a new deal with WWE, despite several rumors about his departure.

It would be interesting to see if Owens becomes a two-time world champion at the beginning of 2022. However, the contest won't be easy as it features three formidable superstars.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Owens can overcome the odds at Day 1? Let us know in the comments below.

A former WWE writer wanted Bray Wyatt to end the streak. More details right here.

Edited by Angana Roy