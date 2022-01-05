×
Shinsuke Nakamura sheds light on his ultimate goal in the WWE

Shinsuke Nakamura is a former NXT Champion
Saunak Nag
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jan 05, 2022 10:44 PM IST
Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke to Tokyo Sports and discussed various topics. The Japanese superstar shed light on his ultimate goal in Vince's promotion during the interview.

Shinsuke Nakamura plies his trade on the blue brand of WWE and has won quite a few championships in the promotion. Nakamura started off with the NXT Championship in 2016 after defeating Samoa Joe. The athlete went on to become the United States Champion by pinning Jeff Hardy in 2018. The 41-year-old is currently the Intercontinental Champion, which he earned by recording a victory over Apollo Crews last year.

In the interview, Nakamura detailed that WWE focuses a lot on tag team competitions to push young talents. He also specified that his ultimate goal would be to win the WWE Championship.

“Even in NXT, it’s like handsome (Jiro) and KUSHIDA. Is it to increase the chances of appearing on the program together, while raising young talent by forming a combination? Anyway, since I came to WWE, I can achieve the Grand Slam if I get one WWE World Championship, so I would like to aim for that,” - Nakamura said.
Rick Boogs talks about his relationship with Shinsuke Nakamura

In a recent interview with GiveMeSport WWE, SmackDown star Rick Boogs spoke about his relationship with Shinsuke Nakamura.

Nakamura and Boogs work as tag team partners on the blue brand and the latter highly appreciates the former United States Champion as his mentor. Boogs also stated that Nakamura helps him out with advice which is very valuable to him as someone newer to the industry.

"Shinsuke, he's like a father figure to me now. He's like a mentor, right? So, anything we have going on, I always like to get his two cents, whether it's TV, whether it's live events, tag matches, singles matches for me, character stuff, all of that. I always run it by him, I wanna get his feedback on it because he's extremely seasoned and been through it all. So, it's been very helpful for a newcomer to have such a great mentor," - said Boogs.

Do you think Nakamura should win the WWE Championship in the near future? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell
