SPOILERS: Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE Day 1 opponent confirmed at SmackDown taping for next week

Twitter user @TheQumarZaman was in attendance and live-tweeted the events on the show. WWE previously announced a 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet Match to determine the number one contender for Shinsuke Nakamura's Intercontinental Championship.

Here is the order of the eliminations within the gauntlet match.

Garza defeated Mansoor Garza defeated Erik Shanky defeated Garza Ivar defeated Shanky Sheamus defeated Ivar Sheamus defeated Drew Gulak Sheamus defeated Cesaro after Ridge Holland distracted him Ricochet defeated Sheamus after Cesaro attacked Ridge Holland Ricochet defeated Humberto Ricochet defeated Jinder Mahal Sami Zayn defeated Ricochet to win the 12-man gauntlet

As a result, Zayn will challenge Nakamura for the IC Title at Day 1. Fans will have high expectations of this match, given the two shared an in-ring classic at NXT TakeOver: Dallas pay-per-view in 2016.

WWE SmackDown spoilers: Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm title match

Several other matches took place during the SmackDown taping for the December 24th episode, including a multi-man Street Fight and a SmackDown Women's Championship match.

Charlotte Flair defeated Toni Storm to retain the title after reversing an inside cradle pin into one of her own. There was no mention of a potential rematch at Day 1 during the in-ring portion of next week's SmackDown, although it may get announced in a backstage segment later.

The main event of the SmackDown taping was a six-man tag team, "Miracle on 34th Street Fight," pitting Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and King Woods against Madcap Moss and The Usos.

Happy Corbin used a candy cane kendo stick to attack McIntyre but received a pitcher of egg nog over his head, thanks to Kingston. The Scottish Warrior poured another pitcher on both Corbin and Moss before hitting Claymore on the latter to win the match. The babyfaces then threw out gifts to the fans.

Qumar concluded that WWE taped around 90 minutes of footage for next week's episode of SmackDown. The remaining 30 minutes of the show's two-hour slot will likely be fulfilled by backstage segments and commercials.

What do you think of the show? Sound off down in the comments.

