Popular WWE Superstar turns heel and destroys Sasha Banks on SmackDown

Shotzi made quite the impact on this week's WWE SmackDown when she turned heel and destroyed Sasha Banks.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was split from Tegan Nox as part of the WWE Draft and reacted to her loss to Charlotte Flair by attacking The Boss.

Shotzi had originally appeared as a face when she challenged The Queen to a match. But after she was on the receiving end of a loss, the former NXT Superstar didn't take it well and decided to unleash her fury on Banks.

Banks appeared to check on Shotzi following her loss to Charlotte, but this led to her being attacked by the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. Judging from her actions, Shotzi will be a major heel on the blue brand and will be going solo from now on.

A heel turn has been a long time coming in WWE for Shotzi

There were reports heading into SmackDown that Shotzi was expected to appear as a heel following her split from Nox.

When the star challenged Charlotte, it appeared as though the idea had been changed, but the heel turn came when her frustration boiled over on The Boss.

As part of recent live show events alongside Tegan Nox, Shotzi has been wrestling as a heel, so this has been a long time coming.

During her time in NXT, Shotzi was a popular performer and aligned with several stars, including Ember Moon, with whom she won the NXT Women's Tag Team titles.

When she was moved up to the main roster, her new partner was Nox, but the duo was split in the WWE Draft after just a matter of weeks together.

Nox is yet to appear on WWE RAW since her move, but it is reported that she will remain a face as part of the red brand.

