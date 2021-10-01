SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch comments on her WWE Draft Position

WWE's Becky Lynch, the current SmackDown Women's Champion, expressed some serious confidence ahead of the WWE Draft, stating that she will make either brand very rich.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE Congratulations in advance to the room full of network execs that get to draft Big Time Becks. Your wallets are about to get fuller. #wwedraft Congratulations in advance to the room full of network execs that get to draft Big Time Becks. Your wallets are about to get fuller. #wwedraft

Back in 2019, Becky Lynch was selected as the number #1 draft pick alongside current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Man of WWE is currently in an intense feud with both Bianca Belair, the former SmackDown Women's Champion, and the returning Sasha Banks who made a big impact when she attacked Lynch and Belair during their championship match at Extreme Rules.

While a move to RAW will be interesting, it's expected that Lynch will stay on the blue brand for the foreseeable future. Her ongoing rivalry with Belair has been a fan favorite and now, with Banks inserting herself into the mix, WWE will most likely not break up a good storyline.

WWE @WWE TONIGHT, the WWE landscape will change forever when the 2-night 2021 #WWEDraft kicks off on #SmackDown ! Plus, @EdgeRatedR returns to settle things with The Visionary of 💧 💧 💧 @WWERollins , at 8/7 C on FOX. wwe.com/shows/smackdow… TONIGHT, the WWE landscape will change forever when the 2-night 2021 #WWEDraft kicks off on #SmackDown! Plus, @EdgeRatedR returns to settle things with The Visionary of 💧 💧 💧 @WWERollins, at 8/7 C on FOX. wwe.com/shows/smackdow…

While Becky Lynch might not be leaving SmackDown, other superstars from both RAW and NXT could be making their way to the blue brand. This will only add to the ever-growing number of hunters coming after Lynch's SmackDown Women's Championship.

WWE Officials are said to be very happy with Becky Lynch

Top WWE officials are said to be very happy with the current creative direction of the SmackDown women's division.

According to Fightful Select, WWE officials backstage are very pleased with Lynch and Belair's program on SmackDown. Lynch has said to have impressed the top brass since her return to WWE, something people were concerned about after missing significant time away from the ring.

Do you think Becky Lynch will switch brands? Who do you think will move to RAW or SmackDown tonight? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

