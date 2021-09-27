WWE management's backstage opinion on Becky Lynch - Reports

Becky Lynch returned to WWE at SummerSlam this year after being absent for over a year. She defeated Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's title in her return match and the two women have been in a program since. WWE officials are reportedly happy with Lynch's return and feud with Belair.

The Man defeated The EST of WWE in just 26-seconds at SummerSlam. The two women clashed again at Extreme Rules, with Lynch being able to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Fightful Select (via CSS) has stated that WWE officials backstage are pleased with Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair's program on SmackDown. Lynch has impressed the top brass since her return to WWE.

What next for Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair?

Sasha Banks made her return at Extreme Rules. The former SmackDown Women's Champion went after her old rival Bianca Belair first and then attacked Becky Lynch.

It is clear that these three women will continue to feud going forward. Banks was initially set to face Belair at SummerSlam before she was pulled from the event as she wasn't cleared to compete.

Lynch was brought in as a last-minute replacement for The Blueprint and ended up becoming the new champion. It had been reported that Banks had been cleared to compete for a long time but wasn't being used as creative had no plans for her.

''Following up on reports she’s been backstage at recent SmackDowns, Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri says Sasha Banks is medically cleared, but WWE creative is still “coming up with something for her.”

Sasha Banks has said that she will return to SmackDown this week. She is likely to confront current SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch on the show, possibly setting up a match between them.

