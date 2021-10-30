Potential tease regarding Solo Sikoa’s WWE future

The latest NXT superstar Solo Sikoa recently took to Twitter to send a message to the WWE Universe following his debut.

Sikoa is the younger brother of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and a cousin of Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He made his NXT debut at the Halloween Havoc special on October 26, 2021, taking out Grayson Waller and staring down LA Knight.

Since making his debut on the former Black and Gold brand, the young Samoan has been a talking point for fans. The audience even chanted "Uso" during his debut segment!

Sikoa was quick to clear the doubts of fans' minds as he stated he plans to go solo:

"Everyone talking about me already since Tuesday. Whether it’s good or bad.That’s why i rock alone.I don’t need anyone.I never did," Solo Sikoa tweeted

Will Solo Sikoa join The Bloodline on WWE Main Roster?

Ever since Solo Sikoa's debut on WWE's third brand, fans have been speculating whether or not he could join The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions and key members of The Bloodline, Jimmy and Jey Uso, also took to Twitter to tease a potential family reunion in WWE.

The simple yet effective message consisted of a single "blood" emoji. Bloodline has become a very dominant force on SmackDown since its formation. The members hold three out of the four titles in the men's division of the Blue brand.

Although Solo Sikoa has stated that he doesn't need anyone, his addition could give The Bloodline a much-needed presence in the mid-card division of WWE. While he may not be entering the main roster right now, Sikoa will be in the faction in the future.

Could Solo Sikoa be the guy who sabotaged the ropes in The Demon vs. Roman Reigns match at Extreme Rules? Let us know your thoughts on this long-term storytelling!

Edited by Angana Roy

