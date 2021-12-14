WWE star wants to fight Ronda Rousey; reacts to their Twitter beef

WWE star Sonya Deville recently said her real-life relationship with Ronda Rousey "was good" after the two had a Twitter beef in 2019.

At the time, Rousey had criticized Deville's MMA background in a video, calling the latter a hobbyist rather than a professional. When asked if she should be saying that, the famous athlete responded as follows:

"Why? She said s**t about me getting kicked in the head [by Holly Holm in the UFC]. F**k her," said Ronda Rousey about Sonya Deville.

Soon after, the current WWE star once again referenced Rousey's knockout loss to Holm at UFC 193 via a tweet:

Daddy Deville @SonyaDevilleWWE Haha awhhh that’s cute you’re a little salty from some factual comments I made. Well you know where I work and I would love to reenact the look on your face when you got KOed 😬🤩 t.co/TaEo9oW9yb Haha awhhh that’s cute you’re a little salty from some factual comments I made. Well you know where I work and I would love to reenact the look on your face when you got KOed 😬🤩 t.co/TaEo9oW9yb

In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Sonya Deville commented on the aftermath of their Twitter beef. She also expressed interest in facing Ronda Rousey if the former RAW Women's Champion ever returned to WWE.

"It was good [our relationship]. We worked together a bit on Total Divas, it was fine. Ronda is definitely someone I would like to fight if she comes back around. Make her regret calling me an MMA hobbyist. Which is ironic because me transitioning from MMA to wrestling, and she did, wouldn't that make her a hobbyist?" questioned Deville.

Rousey picked up 12 wins and two losses throughout her professional MMA career, while Deville had three fights in the combat sport, with a record of two wins and one loss.

Ronda Rousey is willing to return to WWE on one condition

ESPN @espn



Relive the first ever Rowdy @RondaRousey got a boost from @JoanJett during her #WrestleMania35 entrance.Relive the first ever @WrestleMania women’s main event right now on ESPN 📺 Rowdy @RondaRousey got a boost from @JoanJett during her #WrestleMania35 entrance. Relive the first ever @WrestleMania women’s main event right now on ESPN 📺 https://t.co/HcXfJVy3hq

The Baddest Woman on the Planet last wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania 35 against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Last year, Rousey said she wouldn't take up a full-time schedule if she ever returned to WWE at some point:

“If I ever do go back, it will never be in a full-time capacity ever again. I think for stints, like chunks of time… I’m very much an obsessive person where I’ll obsess over something for a period of time and then kind of take some time to obsess about something else. But no, I’ll never be full-time again."

In September 2021, Ronda Rousey gave birth to her first child with husband Travis Browne, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipõ Browne.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently stated that while there isn't an official update on the WrestleMania main eventer's return, she is "always welcome to come back" to the company.

