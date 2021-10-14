“Listen to your fans, give them what they want” - Stephanie McMahon reveals the key to pushing The Women’s Evolution forward

Stephanie McMahon believes that if WWE listens to their fans and gives them what they want, the Women's Evolution will succeed.

The WWE Universe has expressed their displeasure regarding the current booking of the RAW and SmackDown Women's divisions. From extremely short match times to lackluster creative, frustrations seem to be at an all-time high for fans of WWE's women's division.

Stephanie McMahon and Becky Lynch recently appeared at the Sports Business Journal World Congress of Sport to discuss the women's evolution in WWE and the idea of empowering fans. McMahon had a lot of interesting things to say.

"Our fans are part of the women's evolution," Stephanie McMahon said. "If you listen to your audience, they can impact your brand in such positive ways. Give them the power, empower your audience. We had started to train, develop, and recruit female athletes the same as men, giving them opportunities and the same match times, but it wasn't until our fans started the hashtag 'Give Divas A Chance' in 2015 that gave rise to the whole women's evolution in our business. Listen to your fans, give them what they want, and it'll work."

Stephanie McMahon recalls a big WrestleMania moment in the Women's Evolution

Stephanie McMahon also told the story of Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair main eventing night one of this year's WrestleMania and how the energy of the WWE Universe at the time made for something extraordinary.

"This past year at WrestleMania, we had the first African-American female event with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair," Stephanie McMahon said. "Even though it was early in March, the crowd gave so much support. The energy is kinetic, and you can feel it at WWE events. What happened in that moment as Sasha and Bianca were standing and opposing each other, the audience started to show this respect. The two of them broke character for a minute and teared up, sort of making the ugly cry face. It was such a moment."

