"I love Vince McMahon” - former Superstar opens up about her relationship with WWE Chairman

Vince McMahon is a polarizing figure in the wrestling world, so any praise for the WWE chairman tends to be overshadowed. That being said, Danielle Moinet, formerly known as WWE Superstar Summer Rae, noted that had a very positive experience with McMahon. She also expressed her gratitude for the time she spent with the company.

Summer Rae worked for WWE from 2011 to 2017, and she got called up to the main roster in 2013. She is best remembered for her partnerships with Fandango and Rusev in major storylines before the company released her in 2017.

Appearing on an episode of Cryptocurrency With Matthew J. Moore, Summer Rae opened up about her time in WWE and shared her thoughts on Vince McMahon:

"... [It was] just a really good time," said Rae. "I love my time there. I love Vince McMahon. I have just great things to say about him. I’m very fortunate to probably be one of like, I don't know, 35-40 women ever to do it. So it's kind of like a cool little secret society," said Summer Rae. (H/T: Fightful)

In the interview, Rae also looked back on her experience on the popular reality show, "Total Divas", which was part of her WWE run.

Summer Rae thinks Vince McMahon and WWE could benefit from NFTs

Following her arrival in the field of cryptocurrency, Summer Rae shared her thoughts on the potential ways Vince McMahon could benefit from this market.

Rae stated that, regarding the company's plans for cryptocurrency, she believes WWE is already working on something. She described how it's too big of an opportunity to pass up, and WWE is always looking to make a profit.

"With Vince, he's older, he's always — maybe he just has a good team, but he's always on the edge of things," said Rae. "He's always wanting to learn. ‘How can we do it? What can we do?’ He's, you know, it's money, money, money, and there's money in that Metaverse and there’s money in NFTs. So there's no way that they don't have that." (H/T Fightful)

WWE recently launched a John Cena NFT. The exclusive WWE NFT was up for sale for $21,000 for the platinum version and $1,000 for the gold edition.

