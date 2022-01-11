"Put me over sis"- Summer Rae has a request for top WWE Superstar

Summer Rae had quite an interesting request for Bayley in her latest tweet.

Summer Rae is all set to return to the ring in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. WWE posted the lineup of the match in its latest tweet, and former Women's Champion Bayley reacted to the same.

The Role Model wrote the lyrics to Summer's WWE entrance theme, "Rush of Power," in her tweet. Rae replied by requesting Bayley to put her over.

Check out the exchange and WWE's tweet below:

"Oh put me over sis, you trying to to take over with me or nah? @itsBayleyWWE," wrote Rae.

WWE @WWE Who are you most excited to see in the 2022 Women's #RoyalRumble Match? Who are you most excited to see in the 2022 Women's #RoyalRumble Match? https://t.co/1O6nbzU00x

Summer Rae and Bayley have faced off on various occasions in the past

Summer Rae was a big name in the NXT Women's division when Bayley had just kicked off her WWE run. In fact, the former was involved in Bayley's very first match in WWE.

On the January 24, 2013 edition of NXT, fans were treated to a six-woman tag team match. Charlotte Flair, Paige, and Bayley (then dubbed Luchadora) teamed up to defeat Audrey Marie, Emma, and Rae that night.

During Bayley's NXT run, she battled Rae on several occasions. The duo competed in three singles matches, with Rae scoring two victories.

Rae will be attempting to win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match and score an opportunity to compete for a Women's title at WrestleMania 38. Here's what Rae had to say about her WWE return:

“Okay, so obviously I can’t sleep. I’ve been on Twitter and I am so overwhelmed by the amazing response on Twitter by you guys. Oh my gosh, like, we weren’t even supposed to announce that I was going to be in the Rumble, it was going to be a surprise and then, I found out a couple of hours ago. So I was really nervous to look on Twitter, because people are mean, like, people just be mean on Twitter and the response — everyone was so nice. You guys have me in my feels." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Bayley has been out of WWE programming since last year due to a torn ACL. If she returns at Royal Rumble 2022, the fans will witness the two former rivals clash again.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you want to see these two women share the ring once again soon? How did you react to WWE announcing Rae for this year's Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments!

Is there a place for Enzo Amore in today's wrestling? A former WWE star believes that he has it.

Edited by Angana Roy