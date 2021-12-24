"I found VEER MAHAAN"- RAW Superstar reveals Indian star's whereabouts

T-BAR recently shared a hilarious tweet addressing Veer Mahaan's upcoming WWE RAW debut and hyped the duo's Main Event match in the process.

It has been more than a month since WWE began airing vignettes promoting the arrival of Veer Mahaan on RAW. The 33-year-old Indian underwent a gimmick change and now goes by Veer Mahaan. At this point, fans have gotten tired of the company's weekly posts promoting his debut.

Former RETRIBUTION member T-BAR had a message for disgruntled fans in his latest tweet. He told them not to worry because he had found Veer Mahaan.

T-BAR then hyped up his recently taped WWE Main Event match with Mahaan.

"Don’t worry everyone, I found VEER MAHAAN. He may be on his way to @WWE RAW, but he’s battling me on #WWEMainEvent right now on @hulu!" wrote T-BAR.

T-BAR @TBARRetribution Don’t worry everyone, I found VEER MAHAAN. He may be on his way to @WWE RAW, but he’s battling me on #WWEMainEvent right now on @hulu Don’t worry everyone, I found VEER MAHAAN. He may be on his way to @WWE RAW, but he’s battling me on #WWEMainEvent right now on @hulu! https://t.co/Ibery1Jpe4

Veer Mahaan defeated T-BAR in their WWE Main Event match

The match that T-BAR promoted was taped on December 20, 2021. Mahaan emerged victorious in this contest.

Fans who have been waiting for Veer Mahaan's main roster debut should know that he has been regularly working matches on WWE Main Event lately.

WWE @WWE Call your friends because VEER MAHAAN is coming to #WWERaw Call your friends because VEER MAHAAN is coming to #WWERaw! https://t.co/mDoxlgs77g

He had his first match back in November in a winning effort against John Morrison. On another episode of Main Event earlier this month, he defeated Cedric Alexander. So far, the Veer Mahaan character is undefeated on WWE TV. One wonders what's stopping WWE from bringing him to the red brand.

WWE veteran Lance Storm is among those not happy with Veer's delayed RAW debut. He recently shared a hilarious tweet asking whether the superstar was walking to RAW from India.

Also Read Article Continues below

Former WWE Superstar Virgil seems excited to see Veer in action on RAW. Virgil's latest Instagram post was full of praise for him. He even compared the Indian Superstar to former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Edited by Angana Roy