"I know a guy"- WWE Hall of Famer offers loan to Brock Lesnar to pay off $1 million fine

WWE Hall of Famer Ted Dibiase had a message for Brock Lesnar after the latter was fined $1 million for attacking Adam Pearce on last week's SmackDown.

Brock Lesnar hit Pearce with two devastating F-5s last week. "The Beast Incarnate" attacked several other WWE personnel and superstars. WWE fined him a whopping $1 million as a punishment.

WWE legend Ted Dibiase took to Twitter to react to the big story and addressed Lesnar in his tweet.

"Hey @BrockLesnar, if you need a low interest loan I know a guy. Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!" DiBiase wrote.

Why did Brock Lesnar got out of control on WWE SmackDown?

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2021 after a long hiatus. After confronting Universal champion Roman Reigns, the duo faced off at Crown Jewel.

In the end, it was Reigns who left the Saudi Arabia event with the belt on his shoulder. It took an interference by The Usos and a cheap shot with the title belt to put Brock Lesnar down. Hence, the latter's outburst on SmackDown happened.

WWE @WWE



👀 #WWECrownJewel When @BrockLesnar was leaving Saudi Arabia, Brock was quoted saying, “The moment I arrive at SmackDown, I will beat Roman Reigns senseless.” When @BrockLesnar was leaving Saudi Arabia, Brock was quoted saying, “The moment I arrive at SmackDown, I will beat Roman Reigns senseless.” 👀 #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/Mu9YQlVDw7

As far as Ted Dibiase's tweet goes, the WWE Hall of Famer was simply having some fun at the expense of Lesnar. While $1 million is quite a hefty sum for most people, the former WWE Champion is not one of them.

Brock Lesnar made an astronomical amount of money during his second WWE run, starting in 2012. His lucrative WWE contract allows him not to make weekly appearances like others.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Additionally, Lesnar leads quite a simple life on a farm in Maryfield, Saskatchewan, Canada. As unbelievable as it may sound to many, Lesnar wouldn't break a sweat while paying off his $1 million fine.

Musical megastar Cher reached out to a former WWE Superstar. Any guesses why? Find out here.

Edited by Angana Roy