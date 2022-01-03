WWE Hall of Famers claim Liv Morgan should've defeated Becky Lynch at Day 1

The Bella Twins have revealed who they were rooting for in the match between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch at WWE Day 1. The Hall Of Famers wanted Morgan to dethrone Lynch to win the RAW Women's Championship.

The match at Day 1 between both women delivered on all fronts and put up a great performance. Despite having Lynch on the ropes, Morgan fell short once again as The Man came out victorious.

The Bella Twins praised the Championship match and admitted that they wanted to see the former Riott Squad member capture the gold in the end.

The WWE Hall Of Famers also had immense praise for Becky Lynch.

“Damn actually wanted to see Liv with the championship at the end! Amazing match!!! Hell of a finish! Great strength! Becky is a GOAT! N #WWEDay1 @peacockTV,” wrote The Bella Twins.

Will Liv Morgan get another shot at the RAW Women's Championship

Liv Morgan has been feuding with Becky Lynch for a long time on Monday Night RAW. Despite her best efforts, Morgan hasn't been able to put The Man away.

Fans were firmly behind the RAW Superstar in her quest to become Champion. But now, it seems like her Title quest will have to take a different route.

With the Royal Rumble set to take place at the end of this month, Liv Morgan could find herself back in the title picture by winning the Women's Rumble match and face a Champion of her choosing at this year's WrestleMania.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the former Riott Squad member, and this week's RAW should give us a glimpse into Morgan's future.

