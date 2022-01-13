"Starting to end those contracts" - The Godfather on his current WWE status and future

Charles Wright (also known as The Godfather) is unsure if WWE will offer him another Legends Contract when his current deal expires in two years.

The Hall of Famer stopped performing as an in-ring competitor for WWE in 2002 after he spent 11 years with the company. He signed a Legends Contract in 2003, which means WWE can continue to market his name and on-screen characters.

Speaking to Boston Wrestling MWF’s Dan Mirade, Wright described how his agreement works. He then noted that this type of deal might not exist anymore when his contract runs out.

“It’s a contract you sign, you get five years, they pay you so much money upfront, and then in the five years you make royalties… You don’t get a check until you recruit the money that they gave you first," said Wright. "But I’ve always got the check and every five years they either renew you or they don’t... I hear that they’re starting to end those contracts.”

WWE legend Billy Graham announced in December 2021 that he had recently signed a five-year Nostalgia Agreement with the company. It remains unclear if WWE will now offer Nostalgia Agreements to former superstars instead of Legends Contracts.

The Godfather reacts to recent WWE releases

Charles Wright is not the only person whose long-term contract status with WWE appears to be uncertain. The company has released dozens of superstars over the last two years, including major names like Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and WWE President Nick Khan often receive criticism when another batch of releases is announced. In Wright’s opinion, McMahon is a smart businessman, and these cuts are simply financial decisions.

“All I can tell you is Vince has a lot more money than I have, and so he’s a lot smarter," Wright explained. "He knows a lot more about what he’s doing than I do. I can’t second-guess what he’s doing. What’s happening is happening. They’re thinning that herd way down.”

Wright performed as Papa Shango and Kama Mustafa in WWE before he became The Godfather in 1998. The former Intercontinental Champion was inducted into the Hall of Fame as The Godfather in 2016.

