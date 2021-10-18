“It was never explained, and we didn’t really care” - WWE Hall of Famer on Owen Hart being part of the Nation of Domination

Despite popular belief, The Nation of Domination was never about race, and Owen Hart was a prime example of that.

The Godfather was the latest guest on the It's My Wrestling Podcast to discuss his WWE Hall of Fame career and so much more. When asked about the fan perception that The Nation of Domination was a faction based on race, The Godfather quickly dismissed that, citing Crush and Owen Hart as examples.

Although funnily enough, The Godfather says he still doesn't know how Owen Hart ended up in the stable and no one in it cared because they all liked him so much.

"It wasn't about race," The Godfather confirmed. "It just ended up being five black guys, but it wasn't about race. The original Nation only had one or two black guys in it. Crush was never in it when I was in it. To this day, I love Owen Hart to death, God rest his soul, but I still don't know how Owen ended up in the Nation. It was never explained, and we didn't really care because we all liked Owen. We never took it that way. We never took it that way. We weren't in the back of the locker room like that, you know."

Owen Hart's legacy will live on in All Elite Wrestling

While Owen Hart will never go into the WWE Hall of Fame as it's out of the company's control, the legacy of his professional wrestling career will be honored for many years to come in All Elite Wrestling.

AEW has teamed up with Martha Hart and The Owen Hart Foundation to allow the company to hold a yearly tournament to remember the late great star and where the winner will be awarded "The Owen" trophy. The deal also gives AEW the right to use Hart's likeness in video games, action figures and more.

