"I just wasn't a nice person" - The Godfather will apologize to an ex-WWE star for being mean to him

The Godfather regrets being mean to Stevie Richards, as he didn't treat him well when they were together in WWE.

Richards and The Godfather were both a part of the Right To Censor faction (The Godfather was known as The Goodfather in the stable), which was a short-lived group that also included Ivory, Val Venis and Bull Buchanan. They were on WWE television for a year between 2000 and 2001.

In a recent appearance on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, the Hall of Famer stated that he was unnecessarily mean to Richards as he was not pleased about being a part of Right To Censor. He was unhappy that WWE removed The Godfather gimmick.

"To this day, I've never really been a bully in my life, (but) I took it out - even though it wasn't his fault, I took it out on Steven Richards and I was really mean to him. He was the one I blamed (for the Godfather gimmick) but it was not his fault. If I ever see him, I'm going to apologize for being that mean.

"I was just kind of mean. I took it out on him that I wasn't The Godfather. I just wasn't a nice person and he knew I wasn't a nice person to him. If I ever see him, I'll apologize because it wasn't his fault," said the Hall of Famer.

The Godfather narrated an incident where Richards had to slap him in storyline. The former was mean to the latter and threatened him, which forced Richards to land weak slaps on The Godfather. This infuriated Shane McMahon,who was also part of the storyline.

The Hall of Famer wanted to leave WWE after The Godfather gimmick ended

When The Godfather gimmick ended, the veteran wanted to quit WWE. Vince McMahon heard about it and put the tag team title on him, which made him stay in the company for a while.

"So right away, I was like, 'Dude, I'm out of here.' I think Taker went to Vince and said I'm getting ready to leave, and all of a sudden, they drop the belts on me, and I had loyalty," said the Hall of Famer.

He eventually left WWE in 2002, a year after the Right To Censor faction disbanded.

