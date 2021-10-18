"It wasn’t fun no more" - The Godfather on his true feelings towards Right To Censor

You know Right to Censor was a terrible stable when people in it hated being part of it.

The Godfather was the latest guest on the It's My Wrestling Podcast to discuss his WWE Hall of Fame career and so much more. During the interview, The Godfather revealed that being forced to join Right to Censor was the last straw that led to him departing the company as soon as he was able to.

"So when they took me in as The Goodfather, it wasn't fun no more," The Godfather revealed. "So right away, I was like, 'Dude, I'm out of here.' I think Taker went to Vince and said I'm getting ready to leave, and all of a sudden, they drop the belts on me, and I had loyalty. I'm not going to run out with the belts. As soon as they got those belts off of us, then I finished that because I really I wasn't having fun. And it was all about fun to me. I hated that character because I am The Godfather. I'm myself, the same person every day. And so it's just hard, and it wasn't fun."

The Godfather on how Vince McMahon pitched to him that he was joining Right to Censor

The Hall Of Famer also revealed that Vince McMahon loved The Godfather character and didn't want to change it. But with WWE going public on Wall Street, things had to change, which is what led to him being placed into Right to Censor.

"If it was up to Vince, I would still be out there doing my thing," The Godfather said. "He used to just walk down the hall saying pimping ain't easy. Vince fought for me forever, but at that point, they became public. He was answering to a lot of people. They were transitioning to the PG era. It got so crazy that Vince came to me [and] goes, 'Hey, let's poke fun at this group that's messing with [us].' I got called into the office, and he said, 'Godfather, change your plans, we're gonna put you in the RTC, and you're gonna have a match, and you're gonna lose, and you're gonna end up in the Right to Censor. We're gonna call you Goodfather.'"

What are your thoughts on the Right to Censor faction? Are you surprised it was the catalyst that led to The Godfather departing WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

