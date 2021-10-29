Vince McMahon's reaction after seeing former WWE Superstar in a marijuana-filled elevator

WWE legend The Godfather recently recalled how Vince McMahon once chose not to enter the same marijuana-filled elevator as him.

The Godfather, real name Charles Wright, has smoked marijuana for the last three decades. He once entered an elevator with a friend, known as "Big Worm," who smoked marijuana wherever he went, even in elevators.

Speaking on the Generation of Wrestling podcast, The Godfather said the McMahon family, including Vince McMahon, opted not to join him in the elevator.

“Big Worm would smoke, it didn’t matter where we were, man, he’d smoke,” The Godfather said. “He didn’t care if it was an elevator, he didn’t care. He’s in an elevator just puffing, chiefing. The elevator opens up and those four [Linda, Shane, Stephanie, and Vince McMahon] are standing there. Vince is just looking at me as there’s smoke coming out of the elevator. Vince says, ‘Charles, I think we’ll take the next one.’”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson famously stopped riding with The Godfather in the 1990s due to his marijuana use. People within WWE repeatedly told The Rock they could smell marijuana on him, so he made alternative travel arrangements to get to WWE events.

The Godfather has a good relationship with Vince McMahon

While some WWE Superstars struggle to form a relationship with Vince McMahon, The Godfather regularly had positive conversations with his boss.

The 2016 Hall of Famer added that the WWE Chairman has “always been cool” with him during their interactions.

“You know what, I love Vince McMahon to death, man, because he has let me be me, and believe me, bro, that’s saying a lot,” The Godfather said. “There’s been a lot of incidents like that with Vince, but Vince was always cool with me. To this day... maybe not after today! He’s always been cool with me, man.”

The Godfather debuted in WWE in 1991 and went on to work as various characters, including Papa Shango and Kama. He has been signed to a WWE Legends Contract since 2003.

