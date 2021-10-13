Watch: The Great Khali slaps a guy for interrupting his interview

The Great Khali wasn't happy at all when a young man interrupted his interview, and ended up slapping him hard.

The Great Khali was a popular character on WWE TV in his heyday, and certainly wasn't someone to mess with. At 7'1", Khali is one of the tallest superstars to ever step foot in a WWE ring.

Khali's official Instagram handle recently posted a short clip that shows the WWE Hall of Famer being interviewed. He was asked about his thoughts on visiting Pune in India. The behemoth began answering when a young man suddenly entered the frame and sat beside Khali.

The young man bragged about having a bagged bunch of movies, and told the interviewer to focus on him instead of The Great Khali. A furious Khali got up, grabbed his hair, and gave him a slap so hard you can feel it beyond your device's screen. As the young man looked up at Khali while caressing his cheek, the former WWE Champion lashed out at him. Check out the full video below:

The Great Khali is having loads of fun in the clip

A revered figure in India, Khali has made his countrymen proud on several occasions during his time in WWE. He isn't a WWE Superstar anymore, but is quite active on social media. His Instagram page currently boasts 2.6 million followers.

Khali's Instagram handle is a goldmine of amusing content. If you take a look at his Instagram account, you'll notice that the young man he slapped appeared in his previous posts.

In the clip embedded below, Khali can be seen elbowing the guy for bothering him while he's on a call:

The Great Khali made his WWE main roster debut immediately after WrestleMania 22, and targeted The Undertaker. Their first match at Judgment Day 2006 ended with Khali putting The Phenom down. Immediately, he became a dominant force on WWE TV.

A year later, he kicked off a feud with WWE Champion John Cena and but lost both title matches at Judgment Day and One Night Stand 2007.

Khali's biggest WWE moment came on the July 17, 2007 edition of SmackDown, where he won the World title in a Battle Royal. He later lost the title to Batista at Unforgiven 2007.

The Great Khali was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

