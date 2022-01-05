"If you beat him, then they can’t help but respect you" - The Miz talks about beating WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Superstar The Miz appeared on the “Wrestling with Freddie” podcast and spoke about his feud with The Rated-R Superstar Edge. The A-lister believes that beating a performer of Edge's stature earns one respect.

The Miz and Edge locked horns at WWE's Premium Live Event WWE Day 1 on New Year's Day. After a mouth-watering encounter, it was the 2012 Hall of Famer who bagged the victory via pinfall.

On the podcast, The Miz stated that Edge is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. He also went on to say that he wants the fans to give him the respect he feels he has not received in the past 16 years.

“There’s no denying Edge’s talent. Edge is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. If you know anything about me, I am all about respect. No matter how hard I try, (...) it always feels like I’m over-ridden, like everyone just puts me aside. If I take out and beat a person like Edge (...) who is decorated and respected. If you beat him, then they can’t help but respect you. The fans, critics, like, everyone. Everyone is like, ‘yeah Miz is great on the mic but his matches are like..’ You read into things a lot. All you want is respect and you want people to cheer you, to pat you on the back. When you’ve heard you suck for the past sixteen years, you know, you just want people to be like, maybe he doesn’t suck, maybe he’s really good and maybe he deserves our respect,” - said The Miz

Booker T praises The Miz

Former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T heaped praise on The Miz, for sticking around in the wrestling business despite a struggling start to his career.

In an appearance on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, the WWE Hall of Famer hailed The Miz's mentality and willingness to continue working.

“That’s a guy who has persevered in every shape possible to prove that, ‘I’m willing to work.’ Sometimes it’s the guys that work harder. It may not be the guy that’s got the most talent that gets to that next level. That’s why I give that guy so much credit. He’s a guy who could have quit and said, ‘I’m out of here, man, I can’t take this,'” said Booker T.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you want The Miz to face next? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of The Miz? Yes No 4 votes so far