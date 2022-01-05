"He would think of the oddest, weird things that aren’t supposed to work" - The Miz showers praise on former tag partner

WWE Superstar The Miz recently made an appearance on the “Wrestling with Freddie” podcast. The A-Lister did not hold back his praise for former tag team partner John Morrison.

The bond between The Miz and John Morrison sparked off their initial rivalry and they became WWE Tag Team Champions in 2007. They first appeared on ECW with the title and later went on to feature on RAW and SmackDown as well.

During the podcast with Freddie Prinze Jr., The Miz explained that John Morrison was always an out-of-the-box thinker. The Miz also stated that the former MNM member pushed him to bring out the best in himself.

“If you want to be in the entertainment industry, you have to be a sponge and you have to be willing to fail. As much as you [Freddie Prinze Jr.] said I was the glue in Miz & Morrison, it’s not true. Morrison is such an out-of-the-box thinker. He would think of the oddest, weird things that aren’t supposed to work and then we would come together and make them work. We had such great chemistry, and he’s so smart and able, and willing, and we both push each other to be the best that we possibly can, so we’re both the glue in that. There’s no doubt in my mind about that. John pushes me to be the best superstar I could possibly be and he always has,” - said The Miz

The Miz suffers an embarrasing moment on WWE RAW

The Miz and Maryse were on course to renew their wedding vows on a recent episode of WWE RAW. However during the segment, The Miz suffered an embarrassing moment during his entrance.

The Miz, while entering the ring, accidentally tripped on the steps leading up and almost fell in the ring. Fans present at ringside were quick to take a video of the funny moment.

Also Read Article Continues below

The segment was part of The Miz's recent feud with Edge, which culminated at WWE Day 1. The Rated-R-Superstar defeated The Miz by pinfall at the pay-per-view. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the A-Lister, who always brings entertainment value to the feuds and segments he is engaged in.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy the team of Miz & Morrison? Yes No 1 votes so far