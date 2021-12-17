"He's a guy who could have quit" - The Miz receives high praise from WWE legend

Booker T believes The Miz deserves credit for staying involved in the wrestling business after a difficult start to life in WWE.

Following his appearance on reality competition Tough Enough in 2004, The Miz officially joined WWE and became one of the company’s most prominent superstars. During his early days in the promotion, The A-Lister was kicked out of the locker room by Chris Benoit after he dropped chicken on a referee’s bag.

During his recent appearance on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke highly of The Miz’s determination to succeed.

“That’s a guy who has persevered in every shape possible to prove that, ‘I’m willing to work.’ Sometimes it’s the guys that work harder. It may not be the guy that’s got the most talent that gets to that next level. That’s why I give that guy so much credit. He’s a guy who could have quit and said, ‘I’m out of here, man, I can’t take this,'” said Booker T.

After several months away from the locker room, The Undertaker gave The Miz permission to change with the rest of WWE’s male superstars.

JBL comments on The Miz’s professionalism away from WWE cameras

A two-time WWE Champion, the man behind The Miz’s villainous on-screen character has proven to be the perfect WWE representative outside the ring.

John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) went on to praise the 41-year-old for his work with the media throughout his career.

“You talk about his work ethic… he does everything. When I was working in media, they needed somebody for a show, they go, ‘Oh, Miz will do it.’ And he was fantastic. When he did it and showed up, everybody in that studio fell in love with him. He said hi to everybody, he worked his a** off, and then he went to another appearance,” JBL added.

The Miz currently stars in his own reality series, Miz & Mrs, alongside his wife Maryse on the USA Network. He also recently appeared as a contestant on dance competition Dancing with the Stars.

