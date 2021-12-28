Video: The Miz almost suffers an embarrassing botch on WWE RAW

WWE RAW this week did not exactly go according to plan for The Miz. The A-lister had an embarrassing moment during his entrance. The botch caught the attention of the fans in attendance before they were surprised by a 'Brood bath.'

As announced earlier, The Miz and Maryse were set to renew their wedding vows on this week's edition of RAW. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was also present in the ring to officiate the ceremony.

During his entrance for the segment, The A-Lister tripped on the steps and almost fell on the ring. The hilarious moment was captured by the fans present ringside.

Edge ruined The Miz and Maryse's Wedding Ceremony on WWE RAW

However, the botch wasn't the only embarrassment The Miz had to suffer on RAW. The A-lister's vow renewal ceremony was interrupted by Edge, who played little mind games with the couple.

The Rated R Superstar initially was respectful but soon revealed his dark side. Edge drenched both Miz and Maryse in a black Brood bath. The segment ended with him laughing as the couple struggled in the ring, soaking in black liquid.

The two former WWE Champions will be facing each other at WWE's first pay-per-view of 2022, Day 1. The lead-up has seen both the superstars trade verbal barbs as things have gotten pretty heated between the two sides.

The match at Day 1 will be Edge's first televised match in over two months. The RAW superstar was last seen in action at Crown Jewel when he faced Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match.

As for The Miz, he will definitely look to avenge him and his wife at the upcoming pay-per-view. What are your thoughts on the match at Day 1? Who do you think will come out on top? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Angana Roy