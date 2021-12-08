"I've outlasted all of them" - The Miz lashes out at superstars of bygone eras

The Miz has some harsh words for his WWE Day 1 opponent Edge and the generation he represents.

WWE correspondent Sarah Schreiber caught up with the A-Lister on RAW Talk this week. The Miz poured his heart out about Edge and the generation of superstars he represented.

The Miz mentioned that he did not have fond memories with Edge's generation of superstars. The former two-time WWE Champion claimed to have outlasted all those stars and was the most recognizable face in all of WWE.

Here's what the Miz had to say:

"I have a different memory of that generation of superstars and it's not very fond. And it seems to me that Edge is one of the only ones left. I've outlasted all of them and become the superstar I am today which is the biggest star. I don't know if you saw, on Dancing with the Stars, I did really well," The Miz said.

The A-Lister also claimed to be the biggest WWE star of all time.

The Miz continued, "By far, I am the biggest star out of anyone in WWE, whether it's RAW, SmackDown, past, present, or future. I am the biggest star and I will beat the biggest stars and I will continue to do as well as I do because I'm the Miz and I'm awesome."

The Miz and Edge will lock horns at WWE Day 1

The Miz will be Edge's first feud on the red brand since his return. This week the Miz invited Edge to be a guest on Miz TV. During the segment, the Miz continued to disparage Edge and doubled down on his criticism for the Rated R Superstar.

When Edge tried to break the ice by saying that he really meant those compliments last week, the Miz called him weak and challenged him to a match at WWE Day 1. Edge took Miz up on his offer and embarrassed the Miz with a fake charge that led to Miz falling down in the ring.

