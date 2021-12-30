"I would not be returning to the franchise" - The Rock accuses Hollywood icon for being manipulative in his attempt to bring him back to the Fast & Furious franchise

The Rock has accused Vin Diesel of being manipulative in his attempt to bring the WWE icon back to the Fast & Furious franchise.

Vin Diesel recently asked The Rock to make his return to the Fast & Furious franchise. Diesel asked the former WWE Champion to return to the role of Luke Hobbs.

However, The Rock has refused Vin Diesel's plea and claimed that he is not the least bit interested in getting back into the role. The Rock also accused Vin Diesel of being manipulative for the same reason.

In November, Diesel took to Instagram to write that the time has already come, and the world is waiting for Fast & Furious 10.

Diesel also mentioned that his children call The Rock 'Uncle Dwayne' and every holiday The Rock sends them his best wishes.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes… but the time has come. Legacy awaits,” wrote Diesel. (H/T- Vin Diesel on Instagram).

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson added that Diesel’s post was just an example of how manipulative he can be.

In an interview with CNN, The Rock revealed that he has absolutely no interest in playing his role as Hobbs again. The former WWE Champion explained that back in June, he told Diesel regarding his decision not to return to the franchise.

"I was very surprised by Vin's recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly - and privately - that I would not be returning to the franchise... I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem." - said The Rock.

Vin Diesel and The Rock have starred together in several Fast & Furious movies

The Rock and Vin Diesel were part of seven Fast & Furious movies together.

Initially, the two men had a good bond, when the Fast & Furious franchise had started but things eventually got worse, and the pair had a fallout.

The Rock's last movie as part of the Fast & Furious franchise was Hobbs and Shaw. He made his franchise debut with 2011's Fast Five and went on to star in several other Fast & Furious movies, including the likes of Fast & Furious 6 and 7.

The Rock himself is currently on the back of a successful movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, called Red Notice.

