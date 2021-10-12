"It's the philosophy" - The Rock reveals differences between his and Vin Diesel's approach to movie making

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has recently said that he and Diesel are philosophically two different people and approach moviemaking differently.

In a profile story by Vanity Fair, that covered Rock's beginnings to his successful career as a Hollywood box office star, the article delved into the 'feud' between him and Vin Diesel, which was not pleasant. Johnson chalked this up to how they approach the business of moviemaking.

Johnson says that he and Diesel have different approaches to movie making as well as opposing philosophies. It's here where Johnson sees the differences in Diesel's approach:

“It’s the philosophy of going into work every day. Looking at everybody as equal partners. And looking at the studio as equal partners. And looking at the crew, regardless of where you’re at, either on the call sheet or otherwise, as equal partners—with respect and with humility, and being respectful of the process and every other human being who is putting in just as much time, just as much hard work and sweat equity, if not more. And I think it’s always been important to me to always be straight up and look somebody in the eye. And if you say you’re going to do something, do it,” said The Rock.

In his WWE days, most superstars who worked with Johnson always got along with him, respected his professionalism and how he handled himself with others. This approach has always served him well, and it seems that is how he differs from Vin Diesel, especially in Hollywood.

Jim Ross said that The Rock referred to Steve Austin as 'Baldy'

While The Rock may have had issues with Vin Diesel, it wasn't the case with one of his greatest rivals - Stone Cold Steve Austin. On a recent episode of his podcast, Grilling Jr, Jim Ross stated that both men respected each other.

He went on to say that The Rock used 'Baldy' as a playful nickname for Austin:

“They respected each other so much," said Ross. "I remember Rock’s favorite nickname for Steve was Baldy. He’d come up to me and say, ‘How’s Baldy today?’ I’d say, ‘He’s the same as always… cranky, intense… Baldy.’ It’s funny how you get all these little nicknames that never make air, so to speak, but that’s just out of friendship and team camaraderie."

The Rock has undoubtedly come a long way since main eventing WrestleMania to now headlining some of the biggest movies in the world. Will The Rock ever return to the ring? Perhaps that could be answered sooner rather than later.

