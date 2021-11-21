The Rock reveals his heartwarming initiative for Thanksgiving 2021

Taking to Twitter, The Rock posted his plans for Thanksgiving. He said that he will be giving away $500 bucks to all the families across the country who are needy and will thus help them this Thanksgiving.

He also talked about his family cook, Chef Puttie, and complimented her delicious and different flavored pancakes. He wrote in a humorous way that Chef Puttie is rocking her insanely delicious “DJ’s infamous coconut pineapple pancakes" for this year's Thanksgiving.

The Rock posted a video of himself along with Chef Puttie, where she is seen making pancakes and describing her way of doing so. Puttie also goes on to detail how The Rock gives her a new challenge every day, and she always manages to come up with something new that he eventually starts to like.

Check out The Rock and Chef Puttie talking about pancakes in the following video:

Enter with #Entry fooji.info/rules We're giving away $500 bucks to families across the country who need some help this Thanksgiving 🦃💰🖤And our family chef, Chef Puttie is rockin' her insanely DELICIOUS "DJ's infamous coconut pineapple pancakes 🥥🍍🥞Enter with #12DaysOfRedNotice

Could The Rock return for a match against Roman Reigns?

While The Rock is known for his extraordinary skills in wrestling as well as in acting. His schedule is tremendously packed, as he's not only starring in movies, he's also producing and hosting television shows. Add in all of his personal appearances and interviews and he is pretty much the busiest man in Hollywood right now.

There is still a chance of him returning for a match against Roman Reigns, however.

The Rock is currently on the set filming his next movie and in recent weeks has also made it clear that he wants to star as the next James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig.

“Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery. Very, very cool.” - said The Rock.

Meanwhile, The Rock's cousin, Roman Reigns recently addressed the rumors of a potential match against The Great One while speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

"These are rumors, you're saying? I have not heard these rumors, and I would think I'm closer than anybody at this point. So, I don't know; it's not what I've heard. I also debuted at Survivor Series as well, so there is a nice little tie-in there. But, I don't know," said Roman Reigns.

As of right now, it remains to be seen what is next in store for The Rock in WWE but more importantly, when the former WWE Champion will return to WWE programming next.

Do you think The Rock might make a surprise appearance at Survivor Series? Share your thoughts in the comments section below?

